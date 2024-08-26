Swimmer with MND to Tackle Two Guinness World Records in One Day in Two Different Countries – A Saturday Sport Special Interview

On September 1, 2024, Mark O’Brien, 55, a citizen of both Ireland and the UK, will attempt two Guinness World Records in one day, tackling two swim sprint challenges in two countries to become the record holder for the fastest swims for someone with Motor Neurone Disease.

His first attempt will be a 50m Freestyle in Luton, UK, at Inspire Luton Sports Village at 08:50 AM, where he looks to beat a time of 38.92 seconds. He will then travel to Ireland where his second attempt will be a 100m Freestyle at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin at 16:30 PM where he will look to beat a time of one minute 39.88 seconds.

This is not the first time Mark has challenged himself to such a degree, having previously set the world record for the longest non-stop, unaided open water swim by a person with MND around the same time the previous year, with a distance of 6.8 miles (11km).

Diagnosed with MND in March 2022, he was inspired by the likes of Rob Burrow and Alex Gibson to raise awareness and encourage increased funding for MND charities. Mark’s mission is to make a difference with the time he has left and never give up until his last breath. With his condition deteriorating, Mark is determined to try and still make a difference.

Mark spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

All funds raised will be equally distributed between The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), The UK Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), and Challenging MND. Donations are welcome via his GiveWheel fundraising page.