Swan Scores Twice, but Connacht Men’s Masters come up short in Hockey Interpros

Connacht Men’s Masters hockey team failed to secure a win at this year’s Over-55 Men’s Masters Interprovincial Hockey tournament, held in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club.

Connacht were comprehensively beaten by eventual tournament winners Ulster in their first outing, and, to add injury to insult, had defender Pat Boylan limp off. The men of the west fared better against Munster, but couldn’t get on the score sheet, and came closest against Leinster, eventually finishing on the wrong side of a 5-2 defeat.

Alan Stephens powering forward against Ulster.

Despite, the match results not going their way, there were some bright points for the province’s elder representatives. Glencorrib’s Alan Stephens showed himself to be a prospect for the future, with strong performances in midfield.

Youngster, Martin Hughes of Corrandulla, made his debut for Connacht against Munster. Mike Swan of Galway Hockey Club notched up two goals against Leinster. Dermot Nolan of Menlo, who made his international debut with the Ireland over 55’s recently, was impressive in defence and attack.

Martin White, who as usual performed heroics in goals, is currently training with Ireland’s World Cup panel, and is in the mix for a place on the squad for South Africa later in the year.