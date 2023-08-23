Suzanne Corcoran, Eddie McCormack and Joe Lyons Named On Irish Senior Teams For European Championships

The Irish Teams for the European Team Championships have been announced with a strong Galway involvement in both teams who will play between the 5th and 9th of September.

Fresh from her win in the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Open, Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran has been named alongside Tracy Eakin, Gertie McMullen, Alison Taylor, Deirdre Walsh, and Laura Webb. They will play in Parador de El Saler in Spain

European champion Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay and the Irish Senior Close champion Joe Lyons from Galway will be travelling to the Czech Republic for the Men’s Europeans, and they are joined by Alan Condren, Noel Crawford, Colin Cunningham and Jody Fanagan.

The team will also be managed by Matt Donohue from Portumna.

Men’s at RCG Mariánské Lázně, Czech Republic

Alan Condren (Greystones)

Noel Crawford (Mourne)

Colin Cunningham (Carton House)

Jody Fanagan (Milltown)

Joe Lyons (Galway)

Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay)

Captain – Brian Hutchinson (Donaghadee)

Manager – Matt Donohue (Portumna)

Women’s at Parador de El Saler, Spain

Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna)

Tracy Eakin (Dooks)

Gertie McMullen (The Island)

Alison Taylor (Malahide)

Deirdre Walsh (Milltown)

Laura Webb (Royal Portrush)

Captain – Marilyn Henderson (Royal Belfast)

Manager – Valerie Hassett (Lahinch).