Supermac’s and Galway GAA To Maintain Long-Running Relationship

Pat McDonagh of Supermacs pictured with Galway Senior Hurling Manager Henry Shefflin and Senior Football Manager Padraic Joyce at today’s sponsorship announcement

One of the longest-running sponsorship relationships in Irish sport is set to continue

with the announcement today that Supermac’s and Galway GAA have agreed a 5-year deal.

Supermac’s has been sponsoring Galway for over 32 years having started sponsoring Galway hurling in 1991 and subsequently both Galway football and hurling.

The deal means that Supermac’s will sponsor all Galway Adult and Youth Intercounty teams in Football and Hurling until 2027. Supermac’s also supports hundreds of local GAA clubs and school teams throughout the country.

Pat McDonagh, Managing Director of Supermac’s, said that “Both myself an Una are

delighted to be continuing one of the longest-running sponsorship relationships in the

country,” he said. “The sponsorship of the county teams is an important part of our

relationship with the GAA and the fact that we sponsor hundreds of clubs, schools and

teams throughout the country is equally as important to us.

“We are over 40 years in business and in the 32 years that we have been sponsoring Galway we have always maintained a strong relationship with clubs and schools in the communities in which we are based. We would like to wish all the teams the very best of luck during the upcoming campaigns,” Mr McDonagh concluded.

Galway County Board Chairperson, Paul Bellew said “Galway GAA are delighted to

extend our partnership with Supermac’s for another five years. Pat and Una McDonagh

have been fantastic supporters and promoters of the GAA in Galway and indeed

nationally for over 30 years now and we thank them for their continued support.

“This new agreement represents a significant investment over the next five years and is a

strong endorsement of our six flagship teams across hurling and football. We look

forward to working closely with Pat, Una and the team at Supermac’s over the next five

years.”