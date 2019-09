Portumna Golf Club’s ladies regained the AIG All-Ireland Junior Foursomes crown when they defeated Mullingar 2-1 in this afternoon’s final at Knightsbrook Golf Club in Trim, Co. Meath.

The winning point was sealed by Mary McElroy and Rachel Madden.

Earlier, the ladies of Loughrea Golf Club were narrowly defeated 3-2 by Mullingar in the final of the AIG All-Ireland Intermediate Cup.