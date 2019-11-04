Success For Corofin and Kinvara in County Finals – Commentary and reaction.

Sunday the 3rd of November will be remembered as a special day in the clubs of Corofin and Kinvara as both took county titles in football and hurling.

Corofin overcame Tuam Stars by 0-11 to 0-8 to win their Seventh County Senior Football Title in a row while Kinvara dramatically won the County Intermediate Hurling Final with a 1-10 to 0-12 win over Kilconieron.

Here is another chance to hear Galway Bay FM’s coverage of both games with Tommy Devane, Frank Morris and Kevin Dwyer in Tuam Stadium for the football and Niall Canavan, Liam Hodgins and Sean Walsh in Kenny Park for the hurling.

Presented by John Mulligan

Football Report and Reaction

Here is the Full-Time Report of Corofin’s win with Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Tommy Devane got the thoughts of Frank Morris and Galway legend Michael Meehan

Tommy then spoke to Corofin’s Michael Lundy

He also spoke to Man of the match Ronan Steede

Hurling Report and Reaction

Here is the Full-Time Report on the Hurling from Niall Canavan

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Kinvara manager Michael Helebert

Niall then spoke to Kinvara Captain Tom O’Donovan, Man of the match Conor Whelan and Alan Leech. We also heard the thoughts of Liam Hodgins and Sean Walsh on Kinvara’s dramatic win.