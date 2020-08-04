Success For Claregalway’s Orla Dixon In Amateur Grand Prix

Claregalway’s Orla Dixon and Prada Royale took the honours yesterday in the Horseware Ireland Amateur Grand Prix following a jump off held at the Galway Equestrian Centre. Dixon jumped clear in a time of 33.62, .71 of a second faster than Nicola Burke who jumped clear with Baronscourt Dancing Boy in a time of 34.33. Third was Johanna Hyland and Queen Lu clear in a time of 39.10. This was Dixon’s first amateur Grand Prix win since making the progression from ponies three years ago.

There were three classes jumped in Galway yesterday. Aishling Tonery and Ti amo D’Arcy won the Welcome Stakes following a jump off with a clear round in 33.62 with Derrick Burke and Tyreda Chip in second and Donal Milmo-Penny and Mr Tom in third while the One Round Speed was won by Emma Babos and Ballydeely Kate in a time of 60.73 with Michael Morris and Castlelawn Kannan Carismo in second and Aideen Kirby and Derg Masterpiece in third.

This weekend, There are two more shows with Duffys equestrian hosting one on Saturday and Galway Equestrian on Sunday. Both are part of the Connacht Grand Prix League.