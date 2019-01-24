Subway Schools U16 A Girls Cup Final – Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019

Colaiste Einde (Galway): 53 Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine (Kerry): 36

Colaiste Einde drove home to victory in the Subway Schools Cup Under 16 A Girls final with an impressive 53-36 win over Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine.

The McCleane sisters were two of many stars for Colaiste Einde today, racking up an impressive 23 points between them.

It was a slow start to the game as both teams tried to find their feet but it was Colaiste Einde’s Kara McCleane that was first to score with her drive to the basket drawing a foul sending her to the line. It was touch-and-go for both teams from thereon in, with Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine’s Amy Harrington and Tania Salvado responding with scores of their own, but fantastic defensive play by Aoibhinn Walsh and Ellen Power was enough to see Colaiste Einde finish the first quarter ahead, 16-10.

A bright start to the second quarter by MVP Kara McCleane pushed the lead out to ten-points in the early minutes and despite Harrington’s superb offensive efforts, Colaiste Einde had firm control on the pace of the game. The depth of talent on Colaiste Einde’s bench was apparent as the introduction of Ailbhe Lisa Hanney, Ilena Davoren and Eva Hackett caused further trouble for Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine as their additional scores stretched the gap out to 20-points midway through the third. Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine never gave up the fight, with captain Tania Salvado impressing with some super steals and scores under the basket while teammate Robyn Mayhew was on hand to help with rebounds. With the Colaiste Einde supporters well and truly in a frenzy of excitement it was apparent that victory was theirs though, and they finished out the game with a 53-36 win.

Colaiste Einde (Galway): Aoibhinn Walsh (6), Katie Beatty (4), Ilena Davoren, Caoimhe O Sullivan (2), Ellen Power (9), Ava McClane (9), Kara McCleane (14), Lucy Hynes (11), Grace Webb, Katie Dooley, AilbheLisa Hanney (4), Eva Hackett (4), Emma Post, Jane Roche, Aideen Heffernan, Ella McGauran, Beibhinn Creighton, Nathalie Oseghale

Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine (Kenmare, Kerry): Molly Bhamvra, Laurie Adams (3), Robyn Mayhew, Amy Harrington, Aoife Crowley, Tania Salvado (13), Clionadh Daly, Abby Littlejohn (2), Katie Cronin (16), Sarah Taylor (2), Ava Wiley, Mia Gadsen