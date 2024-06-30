30 June 2024
~2 minutes read
Stunning weekend for Galway Athletes at National Senior Championships
It was a stunning weekend for Galway Athletes at the National Senior Championships over the weekend.
There was one gold won by West Coast AC, two Silvers for Galway City Harriers and Craughwell and a host of Personal Bests.
The Gold was won inthe 4x100m Relay with the West Coast Squad of Nick Ukaga,Leon Ewere, Christian Efeosa Ogbemudia, Hamsley Okomah, Ben Edeh and Enoch Olaoye.
The Silvers were won by Robert McDonnell of GCH in the 200m and by Conor Penney of Craughwell in the High Jump.
John Mulligan went through the results with Pierce O’Callaghan as part of Sunday Sport.
|West Coast A.C.
|4x100m Relay
|Final
|1
|West Coast AC
|42.37
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Final
|2
|Robert Mc Donnell
|21.17
|Craughwell A.C.
|High Jump
|Final
|2
|Conor Penney
|2.05
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Final
|4
|Cillin Greene
|46.85
|Tuam A.C.
|5000m Walk
|Final
|5
|Savanagh O`Callaghan
|25:08.0
|Athenry A.C.
|Shot Put (7.26kg)
|Final
|6
|Liam Shaw
|12.76
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|Weight For Distance (56lbs)
|Final
|7
|Pierce Hopwood
|5.44
|Athenry A.C.
|Discus Throw (2Kg)
|Final
|7
|Liam Shaw
|37.92
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Final
|8
|Andrew Egan
|21.98
|Craughwell A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Final
|8
|Sinead Treacy
|56.03
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Heats
|9
|Laura Ann Costello
|25.25
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|Triple Jump
|Final
|9
|Aoife Sheehy
|10.01
|Tuam A.C.
|5000m Walk
|Final
|10
|Holly Shaugnessy
|26:46.9
|Craughwell A.C.
|3000m
|Final
|10
|Luke O`Sullivan
|09:03.7
|Craughwell A.C.
|Pole Vault
|Final
|10
|Justin Lane
|2.4
|South Galway A.C.
|5000m Walk
|Final
|11
|Sinead Maher
|27:36.7
|South Galway A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Heats
|11
|Stephen Mannion
|48.78
|Tuam A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Heats
|12
|Danielle Moynihan
|25.53
|Loch Lurgan A.C.
|5000m Walk
|Final
|12
|Beabhin Hosty
|27:39.5
|South Galway A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Heats
|13
|David Mannion
|48.96
|Tuam A.C.
|5000m Walk
|Final
|13
|Ciara Gilmore
|29:15.2
|West Coast A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Heat
|13
|Leon Ewere
|22.2
|West Coast A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Heats
|14
|Ben Edeh
|49.15
|Craughwell A.C.
|5000m
|Final
|15
|William Fitzgerald
|14:22.1
|Craughwell A.C.
|800m
|Heats
|16
|Kyle Moorhead
|01:53.7
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|5000m
|Cfinal
|17
|Chris Jonker
|16:20.5
|Tuam A.C.
|800m
|Heats
|17
|Alexandra Joyce
|02:14.9
|Tuam A.C.
|800m
|Heats
|22
|Aoibhinn Redington
|02:26.2
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|100m Sprint
|Heats
|26
|Laura Ann Costello
|12.73
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Heat
|32
|Robert Meagher
|23.35
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|400m Sprint
|Heats
|33
|Robert Urquhart
|53.42
|Craughwell A.C.
|800m
|Heats
|33
|Jack Miskella
|02:00.2
|Galway City Harriers A.C.
|200m Sprint
|Heat
|35
|Jack Kinane
|23.46