Stunning weekend for Galway Athletes at National Senior Championships

Share story:

It was a stunning weekend for Galway Athletes at the National Senior Championships over the weekend.

There was one gold won by West Coast AC, two Silvers for Galway City Harriers and Craughwell and a host of Personal Bests.

The Gold was won inthe 4x100m Relay with the West Coast Squad of Nick Ukaga,Leon Ewere, Christian Efeosa Ogbemudia, Hamsley Okomah, Ben Edeh and Enoch Olaoye.

The Silvers were won by Robert McDonnell of GCH in the 200m and by Conor Penney of Craughwell in the High Jump.

John Mulligan went through the results with Pierce O’Callaghan as part of Sunday Sport.

West Coast A.C. 4x100m Relay Final 1 West Coast AC 42.37 Galway City Harriers A.C. 200m Sprint Final 2 Robert Mc Donnell 21.17 Craughwell A.C. High Jump Final 2 Conor Penney 2.05 Galway City Harriers A.C. 400m Sprint Final 4 Cillin Greene 46.85 Tuam A.C. 5000m Walk Final 5 Savanagh O`Callaghan 25:08.0 Athenry A.C. Shot Put (7.26kg) Final 6 Liam Shaw 12.76 Galway City Harriers A.C. Weight For Distance (56lbs) Final 7 Pierce Hopwood 5.44 Athenry A.C. Discus Throw (2Kg) Final 7 Liam Shaw 37.92 Galway City Harriers A.C. 200m Sprint Final 8 Andrew Egan 21.98 Craughwell A.C. 400m Sprint Final 8 Sinead Treacy 56.03 Galway City Harriers A.C. 200m Sprint Heats 9 Laura Ann Costello 25.25 Galway City Harriers A.C. Triple Jump Final 9 Aoife Sheehy 10.01 Tuam A.C. 5000m Walk Final 10 Holly Shaugnessy 26:46.9 Craughwell A.C. 3000m Final 10 Luke O`Sullivan 09:03.7 Craughwell A.C. Pole Vault Final 10 Justin Lane 2.4 South Galway A.C. 5000m Walk Final 11 Sinead Maher 27:36.7 South Galway A.C. 400m Sprint Heats 11 Stephen Mannion 48.78 Tuam A.C. 200m Sprint Heats 12 Danielle Moynihan 25.53 Loch Lurgan A.C. 5000m Walk Final 12 Beabhin Hosty 27:39.5 South Galway A.C. 400m Sprint Heats 13 David Mannion 48.96 Tuam A.C. 5000m Walk Final 13 Ciara Gilmore 29:15.2 West Coast A.C. 200m Sprint Heat 13 Leon Ewere 22.2 West Coast A.C. 400m Sprint Heats 14 Ben Edeh 49.15 Craughwell A.C. 5000m Final 15 William Fitzgerald 14:22.1 Craughwell A.C. 800m Heats 16 Kyle Moorhead 01:53.7 Galway City Harriers A.C. 5000m Cfinal 17 Chris Jonker 16:20.5 Tuam A.C. 800m Heats 17 Alexandra Joyce 02:14.9 Tuam A.C. 800m Heats 22 Aoibhinn Redington 02:26.2 Galway City Harriers A.C. 100m Sprint Heats 26 Laura Ann Costello 12.73 Galway City Harriers A.C. 200m Sprint Heat 32 Robert Meagher 23.35 Galway City Harriers A.C. 400m Sprint Heats 33 Robert Urquhart 53.42 Craughwell A.C. 800m Heats 33 Jack Miskella 02:00.2 Galway City Harriers A.C. 200m Sprint Heat 35 Jack Kinane 23.46