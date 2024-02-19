Stunning comeback denies Galway ladies crucial league win

All-Ireland champions Dublin staged a stunning comeback in the closing minutes to come from three points down to beat Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League in Parnell Park.

Trailing by 1-11 to 0-11, Mick Bohan’s team got five of the last six scores to edge past the Tribeswomen by just one.

Darren Kelly Reports

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Ladies Manager Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers

Dublin: H Tyrrell 0-5 (4f), K Sullivan 0-4 (1f), O Nolan 0-2, C Darby 0-1, A Timothy 0-1, K Murray 0-1, J Dunne 0-1, D Lawless 0-1.

Galway: R Leonard 0-4 (3f), L Booth 1-0, A O’Rourke 0-3, L Coen 0-2, A Davoren 0-1, M Glynn 0-1, O Divilly 0-1.

DUBLIN: R Fleming; N Crowley, L Caffrey, M Byrne; H Hegarty, O Carey, K Murray; N Hetherton, J Dunne; C Darby, O Nolan, K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, J Egan, A Timothy. Subs: D Lawless for Egan (28), E Deeley for Hegarty (ht), N Donlon for Darby (ht), A Nyhan for Timothy (44), A Kane for Crowley (48), H McGinnis for Murray (56).

GALWAY: K Connolly; E O’Riordan, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, M Jordan, A Ní Cheallaigh; M Glynn, A Davoren; L Booth, S Hynes, M Walsh; A O’Rourke, R Leonard, L Coen. Subs: O Divilly for Booth (38), N Ward for O’Riordan (38), M Banek for Hynes (55), C Miskell for Glynn (60).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)