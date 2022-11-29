Strong team performance gives Galway Ladies an historic first win in Irish Hockey league

Galway Senior Ladies put aside a disappointing home opening defeat in the Irish Hockey’s EY2 division to record their first ever national league win, away at Queens University Belfast. It is Galway HC’s second season participating in the national league’s second tier and lost heavily last weekend to another Ulster side, Ballymoney, but travelled north with confidence and determination.

The team started strongly against a good Queens’s side and without some of the errors that marked their first game. Their dominance was rewarded midway through the first quarter as the strong pressure exerted on the Queens defence resulted in a turnover with the ball falling to Liz Williams, who slotted the ball home to open the scoring. Galway remained on top in the 2nd quarter with the whole midfield rota, led by last season’s player coach Alyssa Manley, and with notably performances from Connacht U18 representatives Roisin Heaney and Grace Walsh, kept the Queens attacking threat at bay. Close to the end of the half, however, Queens did have a clear chance but was stopped with a double save from one of Galway’s new recruits – South African born goalkeeper Emily O’Neill – initially sliding out to block the initial shot but quickly regaining her feet to deflect a rebound shot to safety with her stick.

Resuming after the break, Galway again comfortably withstood the Queens attacking threat and created chances of their own and doubled their lead in the 46th minute after winning a short corner. The initial corner was not stopped but the ball was moved back into the circle for a shot which another of Galway’s Connacht u18 players, Rosie Doorly, deflected past the Queens keeper. The final quarter was marked by the expected onslaught from the home team to get back into the game, but Galway’s defence, marshalled by Captain Hannah Gormley, stood firm. Galway’s substitute keeper, Ella Harte, was called into action on two occasions, however, and made two very good close-range saves to maintain the 2-0 lead. With ten minutes remaining, however, a lapse in concentration and some broken play in the Galway circle, allowed the Queens No 9 Gibson to poke the ball home giving the home team some hope. The Galway team responded well and regained composure and control, seeing off the remaining time to complete their historic and well deserved first win.

After last year’s hard campaign, where the team improved throughout that season with the experience at playing in the national league, this was a great reward for the team’s continuing hard work this season under new coach, Spanish native David Granero. Up next is a home match against Cork Harlequins who have the same points as Galway with the same 1 win/loss record, but with Galway hoping that the win in Ulster will be a springboard for further success in the remaining EY and domestic season.