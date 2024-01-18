Strong Galway entry for National U20 & U23 Indoor Athletics Championships

The TUS International Arena in Athlone is set to welcome the rising stars of Irish athletics on Saturday as they compete at the 123.ie Junior and U23 Indoor Championships. Among the potential highlights from a Galway perspective, the U23 men’s 200-metre race should be a cracker if the likely contenders, including defending champion Padraic Hasset (Nenagh Olympic AC), Callum Barid (Ballymena and Antrim AC), and Andrew Egan (Galway City Harriers AC), all make it through to the afternoon’s final set for 4.55 pm.

The heats of the U20 Men’s 400m will see the return of defending champion David Mannion from South Galway AC and he could find his brother Stephen Mannion as his toughest opponent. Fintan Dewhirst (Tír Chonaill AC) was third in the race last year and cannot be discounted along with Sean Doggett (Athenry AC). Odhrán O’Hare from Tuam completes the Galway entry. The 3k walk will see Tuam AC boast another strong contingent with Matthew Newell and Savanagh O’Callaghan set to spearhead the Galway challenge in their respective U20 races. There will be no shortage of interest in the throws competitions with Athenry’s Liam Shaw one of the standout entries in the men’s shot put.

Galway entries in the 123.ie Junior and U23 Indoor Championships on Saturday:

60m Sprint (U20 Women): Sophie Farrell (South Galway), Lauren Kilduff (Craughwell), Enya Mitchell (Tuam), Emma O’Donovan (Craughwell)

60m Sprint (U20 Men): Toyosi George (Craughwell), Donnacha Lawless (Craughwell)

60m Sprint (U23 Women): Nicole Quirke (GCH)

60m Sprint (U23 Men): Andrew Egan (GCH), Jack Kinane (GCH

60m Hurdles (U20 Women): Caoimhe Farrell (Loughrea), Ava McKeon (GCH)

60m Hurdles (U20 Men): Conor Penney (Craughwell)

200m (U20 Women): Lianna Colleran (GCH), Sophie Farrell (South Galway), Lauren Kilduff (Craughwell), Aine Maguire(Tuam), Enya Mitchell (Tuam), Danielle Moynihan (Tuam), Emma O’Donovan (Craughwell)

200m (U20 Men): Toyosi George (Craughwell), Donnacha Lawless (Craughwell)

200m (U23 Women): Sophie Keville (GCH), Nicole Quirke (GCH)

200m (U23 Men): Andrew Egan (GCH), Jack Kinane (GCH)

400m (U20 Women): Saoirse Coleman (GCH), Lianna Colleran (GCH), Amy Rose Lally (South Galway), Ava McKeon (GCH), Aoibhinn Redington (Tuam)

400m (U20 Men): Sean Doggett (Athenry), David Mannion (South Galway), Stephen Mannion (South Galway), Odhran O’Hare (Tuam)

400m (U23 Women): Sophie Keville (GCH)

400m (U23 Men): TBC

800m (U20 Women): Alexandra Joyce (Tuam)

800m (U20 Men): Michael Burke (East Galway), Oisin Maher (GCH), Liam O’Connell (Craughwell)

800m (U23 Women): Ella O’Connor (GCH)

800m (U23 Men): Kyle Moorhead (Craughwell)

1500m (U20 Women): Niamh McWalter (Tuam)

1500m (U20 men): Rocher Adeyeye (Tuam), Mathys Bocquet (Craughwell), Conan Dempsey (Tuam), Declan O’Connell (Craughwell), Luke O’Sullivan (Craughwell)

1500m (U23 Women): Roisin Geaney (South Galway), Caoimhe Kelleher (South Galway), Helena O’Keeffe (Craughwell)

1500m (U23 Men): Oisin Davis (Craughwell)

3K Walk (U20 Women): Chloe Flynn (Tuam), Ciara Gilmore (Tuam), Sinead Maher (South Galway), Savannagh O’Callaghan (Tuam), Caoimhe Phelan (Tuam), Holly Shaughnessy (Tuam)

3K Walk (U20 men): Matthew Newell (Tuam)

4 x 200m Relay (U20 Women): Tuam – Alexandra Joyce, Aine Maguire, Aoibhinn Redington, Danielle Moynihan

4 x 200m Relay (U20 Men): Tuam – Oisin Phelan, Hugh Redington, Odhrán O’Hare, Rocher Adeyeye

4 x 200m Relay (U23 Women): GCH – Nicole Quirke, Saoirse Coleman, Lianna Colleran, Sophie Keville

4 x 200m Relay (U23 Men): GCH – Andrew Egan, Robert Urquhart, Jack Kinane, Daniel Sangodele

Triple Jump (U20 Men): Daniel Sangodele (GCH), Andrew Power (Craughwell), Darragh Fahy (Loughrea)

Long Jump (U20 Men): Andrew Power (Craughwell)

Long Jump (U23 Men): Jack Hession (Tuam)

High Jump (U20 men): Conor Penney (Craughwell)

High Jump (U20 Women): Leonore Church (Craughwell)

Shot Put (U20 Men): Liam Shaw (Athenry)

Weight (U20 Men): Liam Shaw (Athenry)