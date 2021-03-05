Strong Eagles team named for Munster ‘A’ friendly at Sportsground

print

The Connacht Eagles team has been selected for the latest ‘A’ interprovincial friendly with Munster at The Sportsground tomorrow (k/o 12pm).



The side is captained by Sean Masterson with fellow Pro players Abraham Papali’i, Ben O’Donnell, Peter Sullivan, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly and Dominic Robertson-McCoy also starting.



Connacht Rugby can also confirm that the game will be streamed LIVE on the Connacht Rugby YouTube page at the link below.



CONNACHT EAGLES MATCHDAY SQUAD VS MUNSTER ‘A’

12pm, Saturday 6th March 2021 @ The Sportsground



15. Oran McNulty

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Ben O’Donnell

12. Cathal Forde

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Colm Reilly

1. Charlie Ward

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Cian Prendergast

5. Ciaran Booth

6. Donnacha Byrne

7. Sean Masterson (c)

8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements

16. Declan Adamson

17. Eoin de Buitlear

18. Conor Kenny

19. Diarmuid McCormack

20. Oisin McCormack

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Shane Jennings

23. Hubert Gilvarry

24. Joshua Dunne