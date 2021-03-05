Strong Eagles team named for Munster ‘A’ friendly at Sportsground

The Connacht Eagles team has been selected for the latest ‘A’ interprovincial friendly with Munster at The Sportsground tomorrow (k/o 12pm).
The side is captained by Sean Masterson with fellow Pro players Abraham Papali’i, Ben O’Donnell, Peter Sullivan, Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly and Dominic Robertson-McCoy also starting.
Connacht Rugby can also confirm that the game will be streamed LIVE on the Connacht Rugby YouTube page at the link below.
CONNACHT EAGLES MATCHDAY SQUAD VS MUNSTER ‘A’
12pm, Saturday 6th March 2021 @ The Sportsground
15. Oran McNulty
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Ben O’Donnell
12. Cathal Forde
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Colm Reilly
1. Charlie Ward
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Cian Prendergast
5. Ciaran Booth
6. Donnacha Byrne
7. Sean Masterson (c)
8. Abraham Papali’i
Replacements
16. Declan Adamson
17. Eoin de Buitlear
18. Conor Kenny
19. Diarmuid McCormack
20. Oisin McCormack
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Shane Jennings
23. Hubert Gilvarry
24. Joshua Dunne