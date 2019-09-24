Strike a Blow Six For Galway Hospice

The Strike a Blow 6 White Collar Boxing programme in aid of Galway Hospice starts next week.

This is one of the biggest white collar fight nights going and sees up to thirty people (Men and Women) get together and raise money for Galway Hospice.

Previous years have seen incredible success not only in the standard of boxing but the incredible money that has been raised for a very deserving organisation who bring great care to those who are sick and their fanilies .

John Mulligan has more

If you want to get fit in just 8 weeks this is your chance to sign up for the programme and also raise money for this fantastic charity. Their experienced team will take through the training and teaching you the art of boxing in a short period of time.

Ring Lucian ( Albert) for more details on 087-7468440.