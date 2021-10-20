Streets Of Galway 8k this Sunday

The 35th edition Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km race in association with Galway City Harriers AC takes place this Bank Holiday Sunday morning 24th October at 10.30am

The Race Starts at the Galway Technical Institute on Fr Griffin Road.

The race goes over Wolfe Tone Bridge, up Merchants Road, along the Skeff side of Eyre Square, Eglinton Street, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, up University Road, turning left at The Hospital, down Newcastle Road then St Marys Road via Maxol Station, White strand Road. Up right via Devon Dental, along Dr Mannix Road, going left and passing Pearse Stadium, down Rockbarton and Leisureland on to Salthill Prom. The route goes along the Prom past Seapoint and the Aquarium turning right shortly after Claude Toft Park and towards South Park.

Registration is not allowed on the day and must be done before Wednesday 20th October at 10pm

Race number pick up will take place at the Claddagh Hall Nimmos Pier

Saturday 23 rd October 12 – 6pm

Sunday 24th October 8 – 9am

Remember to have your Face Covering for Race number pick up or you will not be permitted to enter.

Be patient at Race number pick up as only a few can go in at a time.

Car Parking is not permitted at Race Number Pick Up nor is it allowed at the Race Start Line and Finish.

The closest car parks are those at Jurys Inn Galway and Hynes Yard multi story on Merchants Road

Please be mindful of the Residents at the Start, as well as along the course and at the finish.

The race starts at 10:30am sharp from the Galway Technical Institute on Fr Griffin Road

Please be at the start line by 10:15am

Toilets will be available at the start and finish line.

Remember it is a 5 minute walk from the Claddagh Hall to the Race Start

There are no bag drop facilities.

We ask that you obey the instructions of the Stewards and please be mindful of your safety and that of others.

Please observe relevant public health guidance

Please do not attend if you have Covid 19 symptoms.

We thank all involved in making this race happen, this is a volunteer led event aimed at promoting athletics , sport and fitness , and we wish all participants the very best!