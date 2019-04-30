Strap yourselves in as night of entertainment promised in Galway Greyhound Stadium with Galway Motor Club

Galway Motor Club is encouraging people to start their engines and get ready for a night out in Galway Greyhound Stadium next month.

The group, which organises and promotes motorsport in the west of Ireland, are expanding its events calendar this year to include the most cost effective form of motorsport, which are endurance trials.

The night is set to take place on Saturday, 11th May with a full race card to be ran on the night. All age groups, demographics, those with interest in motorsport and those who have none are all welcome.

Laura Connolly, Business Development Executive at Galway Greyhound Stadium, commented: “The fundraiser promises to be a night of fun and entertainment for all the family at Galway Greyhound Stadium. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Galway Motor Club. It’s a busy time here in Galway Greyhound Stadium as we’re coming into the summer period which always has a ‘night at the dogs’ in high demand. We’d encourage anyone looking to enjoy a night out here to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Bobby Clinton, President of Galway Motor Club, said: “Galway Motor Club is really looking forward to our upcoming community night at the dogs. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone from members to non-members, family & friends.”

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the event can do so from Paul Horan of Galway Motor Club on 087 7886691.

Galway Greyhound Stadium races every Friday and Saturday night unless otherwise stated. Doors open at 6.30pm with the first race on the card getting underway at approximately 7.50pm.