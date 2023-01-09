Stewartstown Harps 1-14 Clifden 1-9 – All-Ireland Club JFC Semi-Final Match report and commentary

Despite a stirring performance, Naomh Feichin (Clifden) had to give second best to Tyrone’s Stewartstown Harps in the All-Ireland JFC Club Semi-Final played in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon. In a game that was tight from beginning to end, Clifden led by a single point at Half Time (1-4 to 0-2) but the Tyrone and Ulster Champions came back to force Extra Time and in the end, Gareth Devlin scored the crucial goal that would see them through to the All-Ireland Club Final against Fossa from Kerry.

Here is the match report from Tommy Devane

Scorers for Stewartstown Harps: G Devlin 1-6 (0-4f); G O’Neill, T Rush, D McElhatton, S Talbot, J Park, M Quinn, T Lowe (m), A Coyle (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clifden: G Gibbons 0-9 (0-8f), J O’Brien 1-0.

Stewartstown Harps: G Kelly; J Park, D Devlin, C Quinn; K Robinson, M Rooney, G O’Neill; S Talbot, M Quinn; T Rush, C Devlin, D McElhatton; D Lowe, G Devlin, T Lowe.

Subs: C O’Neill for C Devlin (46), A Coyle for T Lowe (57), J Campbell for McElhatton (60), T Lowe (15th man for ET), D Coyle for O’Neill (80), McElhatton for Robinson (80).

Clifden: I Staunton; G King, J Mannion, N Murray; R King, M O’Toole, S Black; C Joyce, S Sweeney; C Coneys, G Gibbons, H O’Toole; E Conneely, J O’Brien, E Moran.

Subs: D Kennedy for Conneely (h-t), D Joyce for O’Brien (42), C Connolly for G King (47), E Mahon for Moran (57), Conneely for Joyce (66), C O’Donnell for H O’Toole (77), T Madden for Coneys (80).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that dramatic Semi-Final as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with Tommy Devane and Gerry Gannon.