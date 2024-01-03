Steven Healy signs first professional contract with Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that academy graduate Steven Healy has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 19-year-old Galway native has proved his worth at both senior and academy level for United.

He was an integral part of the U19 squad’s recent run to the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup Final and made six first-team appearances in the 2023 season for United.

John Caulfield is delighted with Healy signing a professional contract:

“Yeah it’s fantastic, we want to bring as many players through the academy system here, we’ve had a number of players signed professionally such as Alex Murphy, of course, David Tarmey and more recently Kyle Fitzgerald in December. Steven has tasted first-team games, we really like what we see there, with fantastic attitude and determination. He’s a tremendous player and we really hope to see him push on to another level as a player now.”

Steven Healy joined the club at U15 level from local club Maree Oranmore. He has showcased the player development pathway at the club, coming from a young age, through the ranks and now into the Senior Team.

Along that journey Steven has represented Ireland on multiple occasions, even sharing the stage with David Tarmey, another academy graduate.

Steven Healy said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign my first professional contract. I came into the clubs at U15 level, under Martin Devlin and came up through the U17s and U19s and now with the senior team. It’s going be a challenge but I’m really looking forward to it, I’ll always give 100% every game. I’d like to pass on my thanks to all the coaches that have been involved in my development as a player at both Maree Oranmore and Galway United.”