Stephen Walsh re-signs for Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce that Stephen Walsh has re-signed for the senior Men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 33-year-old forward has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his fourth season in Galway since signing for the club for a fourth time in 2021.

The Galway native made 39 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring 18 times, including a hat-trick against Bray Wanderers in September, and made three assists in that period for the club. In recognition of his performances, Walsh was named as one of six players from United to feature in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year.

Fan favourite ‘Walshy’ started his playing career for his local side, Galway Hibs, before being signed by Galway United for the first time. He then went to Mervue United and played for the club for two years.

Walsh came back for a second time to Galway United for three years before having spells with Longford Town and Athlone Town. When he returned to United again in 2019, he was awarded the club captaincy. Walsh went back to Hibs in 2020 before returning back to United in 2021.

Stephen Walsh has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

