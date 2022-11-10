Stephen Walsh, Killian Brouder and Enda Curran named on PFAI First Division team of the year

The PFAI First Division Team of the year has been announced this afternoon with Killian Brouder and Stephen Walsh rewarded for their outstanding season with selection on the 11. Enda Curran formerly of Mervue United, Salthill Devon and Galway United has also been rewarded for an outstanding season with selection on the team.

Champions Cork City lead the way with five on the team followed by Galway United and Waterford with two each and one each for Longford Town and Treaty United.

The Team is as follows.

David Harrington – Cork City

Kevin O’Connor – Cork City

Killian Brouder – Galway United

Ally Gilchrist – Cork City

Dylan Barnett – Longford Town

Armando Junior Quintana – Waterford

Barry Coffey – Cork City

Aaron Bolger – Cork City

Enda Curran – Treaty United

Stephen Walsh – Galway United

Phoenix Patterson – Waterford

Stephen Walsh, Enda Curran and Phoenix Patterson are also nominated for Player of the Year with the announcement to be made on the 19th of November.