Stephen Kenny selects squad for Norway & Malta

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has selected a 26-man squad for the international friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson receives his first call-up to the senior international squad as well as midfielder Will Smallbone who also moves up from the U-21s.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns to the squad after injury ruled him out of the September international window and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also named after his impressive display in the penalty shoot-out victory last night for Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath earns a recall having impressed this season in the Scottish Premiership whilst Aberdeen defender Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane also come into the squad.

Ireland are set to face Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 with kick-off at 7.45pm, with another big crowd expected with a limited number of adult and premium level tickets remaining.

Stephen Kenny’s side will then travel to Ta’Quli to face Malta at the National Stadium at 7pm (8pm local time) to round off the 2022 schedule.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures – Norway & Malta

17/11 – Republic of Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

20/11 – Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta’Quli National Stadium, 7pm (8pm local time)