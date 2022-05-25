Stephen Kenny names 27-man squad for June UEFA Nations League fixtures

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 27-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in June.

Ireland are set to travel to Armenia for the first match on Saturday, June 4 before returning to Dublin to face Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8 and Scotland on Saturday, June 11 at the Aviva Stadium. Stephen Kenny’s side will then travel to Łódź, Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.

Blackpool forward CJ Hamilton has received his first call-up to the senior international squad after an impressive year at Championship level with 24 appearances, two goals and four assists. Derby County forward Festy Ebosele has also received his first call-up to the senior squad after an impressive year for the Rams.

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi returns to the senior squad having impressed with his form for the Welsh club this season, scoring 12 goals in 32 appearances in the Championship.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie also comes into the squad to replace the injured Matt Doherty with the squad set to report at the weekend to begin preparations for the four-match window.

Republic of Ireland Squad – UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

Fixtures – UEFA Nations League

04/06 – Armenia v Ireland, Republican Stadium, Yerevan. 2pm (5pm local time)

08/06 – Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium – 7.45pm

11/06 – Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium – 5pm

14/06 – Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS Stadium, Łódź – 7.45pm (8.45pm local time)