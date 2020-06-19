Statement From The Federation Of Irish Sport In Relation To The €70 Million Fund Announced For Irish Sport Today

Federation of Irish Sport welcomes Resilience Fund for Sport for the survival and reignition of sport organisations nationwide

Issued on behalf of our members, the 81 National Governing Bodies and 29 Local Sports Partnerships that organise sport and physical activity in Ireland

The Federation of Irish Sport welcomes today’s announcement by the Government that a funding package of up to €70 million has been allocated as part of a Resilience Fund for Sport package. The Federation would like to thank the government for their support and is delighted that they have recognised the extremely valuable contribution that sport makes to Irish society.

This funding package will support the sport sector through;

– Funding of up to €40m for the three main field sports organisations – the FAI, the GAA and the IRFU

– A Resilience Fund of up to €10m to support the National Governing Bodies of Sport

– A Sports Club Resilience Fund of up to €15m to support clubs

– A Sports Restart and Renewal Fund of up to €5m

As the Federation of Irish Sport noted in its appeal for a Resilience Fund for Sport to the government in May, this financial assistance will go a long way in helping sports organisations who are facing particular financial difficulty to get back to business and to adapt to the new reality as restrictions lift.

We welcome the government’s acknowledgement of our call for support, and their commitment to investing in sport at local and national level to help Irish sport through this unprecedented emergency and back on to the road to recovery. The Federation will continue to work with its members and Sport Ireland to maximise levels of physical activity and participation in sport in Ireland.