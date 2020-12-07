Statement From Chairperson of Galway LGFA Betty Hernon

print

I wish to start off by sincerely thanking Tim Rabbitte and the Galway Ladies Senior Management Team for all their hard work in preparing our team for both the League and Championship this year. We were unfortunate not to play the League final butas you are all very aware this year brought many challenges and placed additional demands on both management and players.

In Galway LGFA we are extremely proud of our Ladies. Once they commit they give 100% of themselves when representing their County, making many sacrifices along the way. It becomes the number one on their agenda and everything else in their life has to work around that commitment. For the long hours and many miles travelled, indeed many, many miles for some of you we say a huge thanks. We in the County Board, your families and loved ones, know how much wearing the Galway jersey means to you and we know that your dedication and commitment knows no bounds.

We were disappointed for you yesterday that a different outcome wasn’t to be but we know without a shadow of a doubt you will be back in 2021 and le CúnamhDé you will be lifting the Brendan Martin Cup in a full stadium to the roars and cheers of thousands of supporters.

Yesterday’s events were unfortunate and yes, they do highlight how far as a Nation we have yet to go before we give Ladies sport equal weighting to our men. Anyone involved at Club, County or National level with Ladies Football knows how difficult it is to secure venues for matches from club matches to Inter County. The reality is these pitches are owned by the GAA and you take what’s available and for that we are grateful. Presently, the LGFA are a separate entity and do not own any Stadiums.

In recent years has the cooperation and support we get from the GAA improved? Yes, it has, at both club and County level.

Do our girls and ladies deserve to be treated the same as the boys and men? Yes of course they do.

Wellbeing and mental health are key concerns for us as a society and we all know how much exercise, all sports and being part of a team contributes to our wellbeing regardless of our age. One cannot underestimate the advantages of playing a team sport for our young girls and boys. It is fantastic to see the growth of ladies’ football in recent years and that growth is down to the huge effort put in at grass root level in all our clubs on a weekly basis by all our volunteers. We are indebted to each and every one of them.

More facilities are needed for all to accommodate this growth and its high time our Government took this challenge on board. I propose that our Government introduce a weekly levy on every adult from €1 to €5 depending on your income or welfare benefit and that this money would specifically be earmarked for the provision of sporting and exercise facilities in every County. Sums raised should be matched by government funding as part of their strategic plan in promoting the Nation’s health and wellbeing.

Our girls deserve so much more than is presently available to them and funding is required to solve many of the present stumbling blocks in delivering on equality.

Is olc an ghaothnachséideann do dhuineéigin

Yesterday’s unfortunate event and all of the discussion that has followed may deliver something more positive into the future for Ladies football and other sports.

Betty Hernon – Chairperson of Galway Ladies Football