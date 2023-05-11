STAT ATTACK – United Rugby Championship Semi-Final – Stormers v Connacht

DHL STORMERS v CONNACHT
At DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 4pm.
Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 72nd competition game, 3rd semi-final)
Assistant: Sam Grove-White, Hollie Davidson (both SRU)
TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)
HEAD-TO-HEAD – RECENT URC MEETINGS
|Date
|Venue
|S
|C
|Stormers scorers
|Connacht scorers
|Sat 26 Feb 22
|Sportsground
|17
|19
|Manie Libbok(T/C) Sergeal Petersen(T) Damian Willemse(T)
|Tom Daly(T) Paul Boyle(T) Peter Sullivan(T) Conor Fitzgerald(2C)
|Sat 24 Sep 22
|Danie Craven Stadium
|38
|15
|Manie Libbok(3C/4P) Marcel Theunissen(T) Hacjivah Dayimani(T) Andre-Hugo Venter(T) Evan Roos(T)
|Dylan Tierney-Martin(T) David Hawkshaw(C) Jack Aungier(T) Conor Fitzgerald(P)
Overall URC head-to-head record:
Played 2, Stormers won 1, Connacht won 1.
Did you know?
- Defending Vodacom United Rugby Championship champions, Stormers have won their last two matches since Munster beat them 26-24 at DHL Stadium in Round 17. This is the only home defeat for the Stormers since Emirates Lions won in Cape Town in December 2021.
- DHL Stormers have not beaten an Irish province since a 38-15 win over today’s opponents, Connacht, at Stellenbosch last September.
- Connacht have played in just one previous BKT United Rugby Championship semi-final match, beating Glasgow Warriors 16-11 in Galway in 2016.
- Connacht have won three of their last four away games in the Championship.
- The Irishmen have won their last two matches against South African opponents but both matches were played at the Sportsground.
- Connacht’s most recent win in South Africa was in April 2022 on a visit to Emirate Lions.
- The two sides have met just twice before with the home team winning on each occasion.
|COMPARISON
|Stormers
|Connacht
|Last 3 URC results:
|15 Apr – Munster (H) L 24-26
|15 Apr – Cardiff Rugby (H) W 38-19
|21 Apr – Benetton (H) W 38-22
|22 Apr – Glasgow (A) L 27-29
|6 May – Bulls (H) W 33-21
|5 May – Ulster (A) W 15-10
|URC 2022/23
|3rd – W12 D2 L4 – 68pts
|7th – W10 D0 L8 – 50pts
|URC form
|wwWdLW (23pts)
|WwwWWl (25pts)
|Top try scorer
|6 – Clayton Blommetjies
|11 – Caolin Blade
|Top points scorer
|185 – Manie Libbok
|100 – Jack Carty