Stade Francais 37 Connacht 31 – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht came away from Paris on Sunday afternoon with two losing bonus points after an incredible game of rugby played at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

Connacht scored four tries in a game that actually meant more to their opponents as Stade Francais needed to win to stay in the last sixteen of the Champions Cup.

Andy Friend’s side already had qualified following Harlequins win over Castres on Friday night.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Rob Murphy and William Davies.

We join the First Half fifteen minutes in with Connacht 7-0 up.

Second Half Commentary introduced by Gerry Murphy

Senior coach Pete Wilkins spoke to Rob Murphy after the game

Rob also spoke to Connacht Captain Jack Carty

Stade Francais: 15 Kylan Hamdaoui, 14 Telusa Veainu, 13 Ngani Laumape, 12 Léo Barre, 11 Adrien Lapegue, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 William Percillier; 1 Clément Castets, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Paul Alo Emile, 4 Mathieu De Giovanni, 5 Paul Gabrillagues, 6 Charlie Francoz, 7 Sekou Macalou, 8 Tala Gray (c).

Replacements: 16 Lucas Da Silva, 17 Moses Alo Emile, 18 Nemo Roelofse, 19 Juan Johan Van der Mescht, 20 Marcos Kremer, 21 James Hall, 22 Joris Segonds, 23 Paul Champ.

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O’Halloran, 14 Alex Wootton, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Sammy Arnold, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Jack Carty (c), 9 Caolin Blade; 1 Jordan Duggan, 2 Shane Delahunt, 3 Greg McGrath, 4 Oisín Dowling, 5 Niall Murray, 6 Cian Prendergast, 7 Conor Oliver, 8 Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: 16 Dave Heffernan, 17 Charlie Ward, 18 Sam Illo, 19 Leva Fifita, 20 Paul Boyle, 21 Colm Reilly, 22 Conor Fitzgerald, 23 Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)