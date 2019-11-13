St Thomas Win Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Title

In what was a thrilling Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Final, St Thomas beat Liam Mellows by 1-13 to 0-14 to bring the County Cup back to Kilchreest, Castledaly and Peterswell for the fourth time.

Here is another opportunity to hear Galway Bay FM’s commentary of their win presented by John Mulligan with Commentary from Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan.

First Half

Second Half

After the game, members of the victorious St Thomas team and management joined Sean, Niall and Cyril in the commentary box.

St Thomas Captain Conor Cooney giving his acceptance speech after the county final.