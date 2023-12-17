St Thomas’ win epic All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

St Thomas booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final following an epic Semi-Final win over Ballygunner from Waterford in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday evening.

In a game that finished 1-23 to 2-20 after extra time, it was St Thomas who held their nerve and won 4-2 on penalties with Gerald Kelly making two saves and Evan Duggan scoring the penalty that sealed their place in the final.

Here is the full commentary of this incredible game with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Niall Canavan gives the Full Time report.

After the game, Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell looked back at a remarkable All-Ireland club Semi-Final.

Niall spoke to St Thomas Manager Kenneth Burke after the game.

Niall also spoke to David Burke who returned to the team following a long injury lay off.

Finally, Niall spoke to Damien Finnerty who was excellent on Saturday evening.

Scorers for St Thomas: C Cooney (0-14, 0-13 frees); J Regan (1-1); É Burke (0-3); G Kelly (0-1 free), E Duggan, Darragh Burke, O Flannery, David Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-7, 0-6 frees); P Fitzgerald, D Hutchinson (1-4 each); S O’Keeffe, C Sheahan, P Leavey, P Hogan, B O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

St Thomas: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, D Sherry; J Headd, S Cooney, C Burke; D Finnerty, David Burke; O Flannery, C Cooney, Darragh Burke; É Burke, J Regan, , V Manso.

Subs: E Duggan for Sherry, D McGlynn for Monso (both 52); B Burke for Darragh Burke (57); E Brady for C Burke (62); Darragh Burke for Flannery, J Headd for C Burke (both start of ET); O Flannery for McGlynn (68); D Sherry for C Burke (72).

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; T Foley, B Coughlan, I Kenny; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, Pauric Mahony, M Mahony; P Fitzgerald, K Mahony, D Hutchinson.

Subs: H Ruddle for P Fitzgerald (74); C Power for Hogan (75); B O’Keeffe for Sheahan (78).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).