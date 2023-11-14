Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

St Thomas win County Senior B Camogie Title – Commentary and Reaction

St Thomas win County Senior B Camogie Title – Commentary and Reaction

St Thomas overcame Clarinbridge to win the Windows and Rooflight LTD Senior B Camogie title following a goalfest in Duggan Park on Sunday afternoon.

The game saw seven goals scored in the hour with St Thomas winning by 5-9 to 2-3.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Player of the Match Aine Keane

Tommy also spoke to winning manager Niall Gillane of St Thomas

 

 

