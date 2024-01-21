21 January 2024
~1 minutes read
St Thomas’ win All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Title – Commentary and Reaction
January the 21st will be forever a day etched in the history of St Thomas Hurling Club following a dramatic 0-18 to 0-17 win over O’Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny to win the All-Ireland Hurling Club Title.
In a game that was dramatic and exciting from the first whistle, it took a point from Eanna Burke who will probably win the score of the year to win the game deep in injury time.
Here is the commentary of that incredible final with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan with immediate reaction following the game.
Presented by John Mulligan
Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report
Cyril Farrell spoke to Sean Walsh after St Thomas’ win
Niall Canavan spoke to the St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke after the final
Niall then spoke to the Man of the Match David Burke
Next up were Darragh Burke and St Thomas Captain Conor Cooney
Finally, Niall spoke to Fintan Burke, Goalkeeper Gerard Kelly and the scorer of the winning point Eanna Burke