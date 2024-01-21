St Thomas’ win All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Title – Commentary and Reaction

January the 21st will be forever a day etched in the history of St Thomas Hurling Club following a dramatic 0-18 to 0-17 win over O’Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny to win the All-Ireland Hurling Club Title.

In a game that was dramatic and exciting from the first whistle, it took a point from Eanna Burke who will probably win the score of the year to win the game deep in injury time.

Here is the commentary of that incredible final with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan with immediate reaction following the game.

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report

Cyril Farrell spoke to Sean Walsh after St Thomas’ win

Niall Canavan spoke to the St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke after the final

Niall then spoke to the Man of the Match David Burke

Next up were Darragh Burke and St Thomas Captain Conor Cooney

Finally, Niall spoke to Fintan Burke, Goalkeeper Gerard Kelly and the scorer of the winning point Eanna Burke