St. Thomas vs Gort (Senior Hurling Championship Preview with St. Thomas’ Conor Cooney)

St. Thomas commence their quest for a sixth successive Tom Callanan Cup on Sunday (6th August) when they take on Gort in their Brooks senior hurling championship opener.

It’s a repeat of the 2021 semi-final when Kenneth Burke’s charges were comfortable 4-20 to 0-9 victors.

The Kilchreest/Peterswell outfit can call on Galway seniors Conor and Shane Cooney, and Fintan Burke.

David Huban’s Gort exited at the group stages in 2022 and will look to county star Jack Grealish to lead their campaign.

At the recent Brooks Senior Hurling Championship launch in Kenny Park, St. Thomas’ Conor Cooney spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in at Kenny Park on Sunday is 1.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.