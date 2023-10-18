Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

St. Thomas vs Clarinbridge (Senior B Camogie Final Preview)

St. Thomas’ take on Clarinbridge in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior B camogie final on Saturday (21st October) in Loughrea.

St. Thomas’ overcame Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-21 to 2-14 in the semi-final, having fallen to All-Ireland champions Sarsfields in the A quarter-final.

Clarinbridge got the better of Castlegar in their semi-final by 1-15 to 1-12, after being denied by just one point by Athenry in the A quarter-final.

When they met in the group stages, Clarinbridge shaded the contest by 1-13 to 3-5 in Round 2.

Leading up to the game, St. Thomas’ manager Niall Gillane and forward Áine Keane chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with Clarinbridge selector Fergal Magee.

Throw-in at Loughrea on Saturday is 4pm.

