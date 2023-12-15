Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

St. Thomas’ vs Ballygunner (Over The Line Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Johnny Kelly)

St. Thomas’ vs Ballygunner (Over The Line Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Johnny Kelly)

After a seven-week wait, St. Thomas’ are back in action on Saturday (16th December) when they battle Waterford’s Ballygunner in the AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final.

The Galway champions are underdogs against the championship favourites but the two clubs are meeting for the first time.

On Friday night’s ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellan sat down to chat about what they expect.

Our special guest on the show was Offaly senior hurling manager Johnny Kelly.  When he managed Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in 2019, he oversaw victories over both clubs on their way to an All-Ireland Final.  The Portumna native was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday is 7.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

