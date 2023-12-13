St. Thomas’ vs Ballygunner (All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Kenneth Burke)

Limerick’s Johnny Murphy will referee St. Thomas’ All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final against Waterford’s Ballygunner on Saturday, 16th December.

It’s the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Leading up to the game, St. Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Portlaoise on Saturday is 7.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Meanwhile, Tommy Larkins’ Brian Keon will oversee Sunday’s Junior semi-final between Monaghan’s Castleblayney and Kilkenny’s Tullogher Rosbercon.

