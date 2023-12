St Thomas’ v Ballygunner – Preview Show

Next Saturday at 7.30 pm in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, Galway’s 6-in-a-row champions St Thomas’ take on Ballygunner in a mouth-watering All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final. Joining Sean Walsh in studio to discuss the game was former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell, with contributions from former Galway goalkeeper Colm Callanan, TG4 commentator Macdara MacDonncha, and an interview with St Thomas’ manager Kenneth Burke by Niall Canavan…

St Thomas’ All-Ireland semi-final record (Played 6, Won 2, Lost 4):

2022/23 St Thomas 0-13 Dunloy 1-14

2021/22 St Thomas 0-20 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-15

2020/21 No Competition

2019/20 St Thomas 1-14 Borris-Ileigh 1-21

2018/19 St Thomas 0-18 Cushendall 2-11

2016/17 St Thomas 2-14 Ballyea 1-19

2012/13 St Thomas 1-25 Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-19 AET; St Thomas 0-15 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-7 replay

Ballygunner All-Ireland semi-final record (Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3):

2022/23 Ballygunner 0-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-16

2021/22 Ballygunner 2-19 Slaughtneil 1-17

2018/19 Ballygunner 0-13 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-15

2001/02 Ballygunner 2-8 Clarinbridge 1-15