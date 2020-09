Defending County Senior Hurling Champions St Thomas are back in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Final following a thrilling Semi-Final win over Cappataggle at Kenny Park on Sunday afternoon. Just a single point separeted the sides at the end with St Thomas edging it by 1-15 to 0-17.

Niall Canavan reports

After the game, Niall spoke to the St Thomas manager Kevin Lally

The Thomas Team Who Beat Cappataggle In The County Senior Hurling Semi-Final

The County Final will now be played on Sunday afternoon. Venue and time to be confirmed.