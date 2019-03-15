St Thomas’ star devastated to be missing All Ireland Club Final

One player that will be forced to watch Sunday’s All Ireland Club Final from the sidelines is St Thomas’ Kenneth Burke who suffered a serious hamstring injury during the semi-final win against Ruarí Óg Cushendall last month. Kenneth has been talking to Niall Canavan about his the injury and his sides preperations for Sunday’s Final..

St Thomas’ path to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final

St Thomas’ 1-17 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-14

St Thomas’ 0-17 Tommy Larkins 2-11

St Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 3-13

St Thomas’ 0-23 Liam Mellows 0-14

St Thomas’ 1-19 Castlegar 0-13

St Thomas’ 1-23 Clarinbridge 2-19

St Thomas’ 2-19 Sarsfields 0-20

County Final

St Thomas’ 2-13 Liam Mellows 0-10

All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final

St Thomas’ 0-18 Ruairí Óg Cushendall 2-11