St Thomas snatch late win over Castlegar on dramatic day in senior hurling championship

A goal deep into injury time by Conor Cooney snatched an unlikely victory for county champions St Thomas’ over Castlegar by 2-23 to 3-18 in Pearse Stadium. St Thomas’ trailed 2-13 to 0-10 at half time and it looked like Castlegar were still in control late on when they led 3-18 to 1-22 on 62 minutes, before Cooney’s late goal and a point from sub Damien McGlynn completed the great escape. Oisin Connolly with 2-3 from full forward (a grandson of John) was Castlegar’s best player, while Ger Farragher landed 0-8 including 0-7 from frees.

Elsewhere this evening, Ahascragh Fohenagh defeated Padraig Pearses 1-19 to 1-14 and Killimordaly beat Ardrahan 1-15 to 2-10. Earlier this afternoon in the senior hurling championship, it finished:

Turloughmore 1-18 Liam Mellows 1-16

Ballinderreen 2-15 Kinvara 2-12

Athenry 1-16 Beagh 0-19

Mullagh 1-22 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-14

This evening in the Intermediate Hurling Championship, Kilconieron beat Athenry 2-13 to 0-8 in Loughrea. Last night in the senior championship, Tommy Larkins beat Loughrea by 1-16 to 0-15.