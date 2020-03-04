St Thomas’ Shane Cooney named on AIB Club Hurling Team of the Year

Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh share the spoils on AIB GAA Club Hurling team of the year

Back to back All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh are the dominant presence with 10 places between them on the prestigious AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards team of the year in hurling, which is announced today.

Earlier this year Ballyhale Shamrocks successfully defended their AIB GAA All-Ireland senior club hurling crown in what was a record eighth All-Ireland in all for the exceptional Kilkenny club.

Defenders Joey Holden, Darren Mullen and Evan Shefflin have been honoured on the team of the year – so too, their sharp shooting and experienced forward duo of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

Tipp and Munster champs Borris-Ileigh are represented by goalkeeper James McCormack and defenders Paddy Stapletonand Brendan Maher with Dan McCormack’s midfield energy recognised and so too, Jerry Kelly’s form in attack.

Similar to the football selection announced yesterday, there are five clubs represented in all.

Derry star Chrissy McKaigue won an AIB GAA Club Football Award in 2018 and adds a hurling award here on the back of his inspirational work with Ulster champs Slaughtneil. He is joined by club mate Brendan Rogers,who is named among the forwards and was previously a hurling winner in 2018.

Elsewhere, the impressive Shane Cooney from St Thomas’ in Galway completes the defence,while Ballygunner ace Dessie Hutchinson and St Mullin’s of Carlow star Martin Kavanagh are also honoured for their massive contribution to their club campaigns.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet in Croke Park this Friday night.

The nominees for the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year have also been announced and they see Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin shortlisted alongside Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher. This overall award will be announced live on Friday evening.

Congratulating the winners, Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “In the space of three short years these awards recognising the AIB GAA club players of the year have become a prestigious honour and this year’s selection is comprised of players who left a major mark on another entertaining and memorable club campaign.

“To win something with your club is truly special because it is where we begin and where we finish and year after year this competition illustrates the importance of the club to the community and the people they represent. These players went above and beyond in their endeavours.

“I want to congratulate all of the players who have been honoured with a place on this team. I want to also extend our thanks to Denis O’Callaghan and our long-standing supporters in AIB for their commitment to this competition which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Denis O’Callaghan, Head of Customer Management, AIB, said: “AIB is proud to celebrate its 29th year sponsoring the Club Championships, and to partner with the GAA for the third time for the AIB GAA Club Players Awards. The awards recognise the incredible feats achieved by club players across Ireland who reached the AIB GAA Club Championships.”

“Today, we are proud to announce the AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year. The skill and talent displayed by these players puts their communities on the national stage. To be named on the Club Hurling Team of the Year is a real honour, and an immense source of pride for their families, communities and clubs.”

“On behalf of AIB I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each of the winners and to thank the national and regional sports media for taking the time to cast their votes and for their continued support for the AIB GAA Club Championships”

The AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards are selected by a panel of GAA media from across print, radio, tv and digital, and is chaired by Uachtarán CLG.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ AWARDS – HURLING 2020

James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh) Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks) Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks) Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) Shane Cooney (St Thomas) Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil) Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh) Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

