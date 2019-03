Galway champions St Thomas’ were no match for Ballyhale Shamrocks in yesterday’s All Ireland club hurling final in Croke Park. The Kilkenny side won their 7th All Ireland club title on a 2-28 to 2-11 scoreline. Gordon Duane reports…

After the game Sean Walsh spoke to St Thomas manager Kevin Lally and first to selector Claude Geoghegan who admitted his side were very disappointed…