St Thomas’ looking to land second All Ireland title

After their breakthrough success in 2013, St Thomas’ go in search of their second All Ireland title on Sunday when they take on six times champions Ballyhale Shamrocks from Kilkenny. Six years ago, St Thomas’ overcame Kilcormac/Killoughey of Offaly 1-11 to 1-9 to land their first All Ireland title soon after their first Galway Senior Championship title. Current Manager Kevin Lally has been telling Sean Walsh that Ballyhale is a huge challenge but competition for places amongst the St Thomas’ players is just as big…

St Thomas’ path to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final

St Thomas’ 1-17 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-14

St Thomas’ 0-17 Tommy Larkins 2-11

St Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 3-13

St Thomas’ 0-23 Liam Mellows 0-14

St Thomas’ 1-19 Castlegar 0-13

St Thomas’ 1-23 Clarinbridge 2-19

St Thomas’ 2-19 Sarsfields 0-20

St Thomas’ 2-13 Liam Mellows 0-10

All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final

St Thomas’ 0-18 Ruairí Óg Cushendall 2-11