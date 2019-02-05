St Thomas’ hoping to overcome Antrim opposition again

The county champions of Galway and Antrim will meet in the All Ireland series for the 10th time on Saturday in Parnell Park when St Thomas and Ruairi Óg Cushendall meet in the senior club championship semi final at 3pm . Galway currently lead the head to head 5-3, with one draw in 2013 involving At Thomas’ and Loughgiel Shamrocks. Athenry, Portumna and Sarsfields have all suffered defeat at the hands of Antrim sides, while Castlegar’s famous win in 1980 was the only final meeting between clubs from the 2 counties.



Galway Clubs vs Antrim Clubs in the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship

1979/80 Final: Castlegar 1-11 Ballycastle McQuillans 1-8

Castlegar became the first Galway and Connacht team to win an All-Ireland club title when they narrowly defeated an excellent Ballycastle outfit in the final in Navan. After conceding a goal in the 15th minute, Castlegar battled back to lead 0-8 to 1-4 at half-time, thanks to seven pointed frees from Joe Connolly and a brilliant effort from play from his brother John. Castlegar’s goal was brilliantly finished into the net by Liam Mulryan early in the second half, but Ballycastle didn’t wilt and eventually came back within a point of the Galway men until late points from Gerry and Joe Connolly sealed a famous win.

1994/95 Semi-Final: Dunloy 2-10 Athenry 1-11

Athenry’s hopes of winning a first All-Ireland club title and keeping the Tommy Moore Cup in Galway for the fourth year in a row were dashed in cruel circumstances in Clones when Dunloy substitute Jarlath Cunning scored a match-winning injury time goal to seal a famous win. A goal from Pat Higgins left Athenry 0-9 to 1-5 behind at half-time, but the Galway men battled back in the second half to lead 1-10 to 0-10 with ten minutes left. The game turned when Dunloy scored a goal to level matters and despite Brendan Keogh edging Athenry back in front, Cunnings late sucker punch won the day for the Antrim men.

2000/01 Semi-Final: Athenry 3-20: Dunloy 1-10

Athenry were in irresistible form in their semi-final rout of Dunloy, with Eugene Cloonan shooting 1-11 and both Cathal Moran and David Donoghue scoring goals either side of half-time. The Galway champions would eventually retain their All-Ireland crown on Easter Monday in an extra time victory over Graigue-Ballycallen of Kilkenny in a final that was delayed by the foot and mouth outbreak.

2003/04 Semi-Final: Dunloy 2-13 Portumna 2-10

Portumna’s first tilt at the All-Ireland Club championship ended in disappointment as they crashed to a three point defeat at the hands of Dunloy in Clones. A goal from Damien Hayes in the 18th minute gave Portumna the early initiative but the Antrim men hit back with two goals before half-time to lead 2-3 to 1-5 at the interval. Portumna rallied at the start of the second half to go two points clear, but then Dunloy took over and seven points in a row turned the game in their favour. A Kevin Hayes goal seven minutes from time gave the Galway side an unexpected boost but they could not find the late equaliser needed as Dunloy made it to the final for the second year in a row

2006/07 Semi-Final: Loughrea 1-11 Ruairi Óg, Cushendall 0-9

Loughrea booked their place in the All-Ireland club final after this workmanlike display against Cushendall on a difficult pitch in Mullingar. Johnny Maher, with 0-7, was Loughrea’s scorer in chief on a day where the Galway side’s defence was well on top. Loughrea led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time, but Cushendall remained in contention throughout a tight second half and only trailed by three points with two minutes of normal time remaining. It was then that Loughrea put the game to bed when Vinny Maher took a return pass from Kenneth Colleran to shoot the match winning goal. Loughrea would go on to lose the final against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

2009/10 Semi-Final: Portumna 2-18 Dunloy 0-12

Reigning All-Ireland champions Portumna eased their way into the All-Ireland final for the fourth time in five years after a comfortable win over Dunloy in Parnell Park. The winners opening goal came from Ciaran Ryan after twenty minutes, leaving Portumna 1-10 to 0-5 ahead at half-time. Dunloy mounted a strong challenge in the third quarter to get within five points but Portumna moved up a gear and a late goal from Joe Canning was the icing on the cake as the Galway champions set up a final meeting with Ballyhale Shamrocks, a game the Kilkenny side won by 1-19 to 0-17.

2012/13 Semi-Final: Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-18 St. Thomas’ 1-25 (Draw)

A last gasp free at the end of extra time from Loughgiel captain Liam Watson salvaged a draw for the defending All-Ireland champions in an absorbing semi-final against St. Thomas’s in Parnell Park. It was the newly crowned Galway champions who had to rescue the game at the end of normal time when Conor Cooney scored the most crucial point of his personal tally of 0-12. St. Thomas’s seemed to have taken control in extra time when they led by four points with five minutes to go, only for Watson to rescue the game for the Antrim men with 1-1 late on.

St. Thomas’ 0-15 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-7 (Replay)

St. Thomas’s made no mistake at the second time of asking in Clones as they overpowered Loughgiel in a fascinating tactical battle. In a much tighter affair than the free scoring drawn match, St. Thomas’s led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, and when Liam Watson levelled the match after the restart, another close encounter seemed on the cards. Incredibly the Ulster men would not score again for 26 minutes, as St. Thomas’s took control with a flurry of points from Conor Cooney and Bernard Burke. In the end, St. Thomas’s were worthy winners and they would go on to win their first All-Ireland title against Kilcormac-Killoughey of Offaly.

2015/16 Semi-Final: Ruairi Óg, Cushendall 3-12 Sarsfields 1-6

Galway champions Sarsfields suffered a very disappointing twelve point defeat in a surprisingly one sided semi-final in Navan against Cushendall. It was the first time the Cushendall men had won an All-Ireland semi-final in nine attempts as Sarsfields only managed two scores from play in the entire game. The Antrim men got off to a dream start with a third minute goal from a penalty, but Sarsfields only trailed by 1-4 to 0-5 at the break. The second half turned into a nightmare for Sarsfields and despite a goal from Joseph Cooney in the 41st minute, they were second best on the day to a Cushendall side who themselves were no match for eventual champions Na Piarsaigh in the final.