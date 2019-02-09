St.Thomas Edge Dramatic Semi-Final

St Thomas’ needed a stoppage-time winner from

corner-back David Sherry to seal a place in

their first All-Ireland club SHC final since

2013.

It was a stunning score into the strong wind

at Parnell Park which handed a narrow victory

to the Galway champions.

Cushendall had a late chance to level the

game but Donal McNaughton opted to shoot for

goal and his strike was cleared off the line

by Cian Mahony. It was a heartbreak defeat

for the Antrim side after they overturned an

eight-point deficit to pull level in the

final ten minutes.

Cushendall set-up with seven defenders in the

opening half against the elements, and they

had the post possibly start through a Neil

McManus penalty in the fourth minute.



St Thomas’ responded with Bernard Burke

shooting over two points from play, in

addition to four frees from Darragh Burke and

one piece from each of their midfielders.



It left them 0-13 to 1-3 ahead at the

interval and appearing as though they had one

foot in the final. But Cushendall raised a

gallop in the third quarter and posted 1-3

within 11 minutes of the restart.



Their second goal arrived after a deft flick

from half-time substitute Conor Carson into

the run of Fergus McCambridge, who buried it

past Gerald Murray.



Paddy McGill fired over two big scores either

side of one from McCambridge to draw the

Ulster side level with ten minutes left to

play.



St Thomas’ moved two in front after efforts

from Darragh Burke and James Regan, but

McManus pulled his team back on level terms

with a pair of placed balls. In a nervy

finish, Sherry popped up with the winning

score from the wing.



Scorers for St Thomas’: Darragh Burke 0-6 (0-

4f), Eanna Burke 0-3, Bernard Burke and James

Regan 0-2 each, Damien McGlynn, Conor Cooney,

Shane Cooney (0-1f), David Burke, Kenneth

Burke and David Sherry 0-1 each.



Scorers for Cushendall: Neil McManus 1-6 (1-0

pen, 0-4f, 0-2 65), Fergus McCambridge 1-1,

Paddy McGill 0-2, Eoghan Campbell and Sean

McAfee 0-1 each.



St Thomas’



1. Gerald Murray



2. Cian Mahoney

3. Cathal Burke



4. David Sherry



5. Donal Cooney

6. Shane Cooney

7. Fintan Burke



9. David Burke

8. James Regan



14. Conor Cooney

10. Darragh Burke

12. Bernard Burke



11. Eanna Burke



13. Brendan Farrell

15. Kenneth Burke



Subs



20. Conor Carson for Ryan McCambridge (ht)

21. Sean Skehill for Farrell (58)



Cushendall



1. Eoin Gillan



4. Sean Delargy

3. Martin Burke

2. David Kearney



15. Alex Delargy



5. Eoghan Campbell

6. Aaron Graffin

7. Paddy Burke



8. Fergus McCambridge

9. Neil McManus



12. Ryan McCambridge

11. Eunan McKillop

10. Donal McNaughton



13. Paddy McGill

14. Sean McAfee



Subs:



17. Damien McGlynn for Kenneth Burke (37)

19. Stephen Walsh for Sean Delargy (54)



Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)





