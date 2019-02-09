St.Thomas Edge Dramatic Semi-Final

St Thomas’ needed a stoppage-time winner from
corner-back David Sherry to seal a place in
their first All-Ireland club SHC final since
2013.
It was a stunning score into the strong wind
at Parnell Park which handed a narrow victory
to the Galway champions.
Cushendall had a late chance to level the
game but Donal McNaughton opted to shoot for
goal and his strike was cleared off the line
by Cian Mahony. It was a heartbreak defeat
for the Antrim side after they overturned an
eight-point deficit to pull level in the
final ten minutes.
Cushendall set-up with seven defenders in the
opening half against the elements, and they
had the post possibly start through a Neil
McManus penalty in the fourth minute.
St Thomas’ responded with Bernard Burke
shooting over two points from play, in
addition to four frees from Darragh Burke and
one piece from each of their midfielders.
It left them 0-13 to 1-3 ahead at the
interval and appearing as though they had one
foot in the final. But Cushendall raised a
gallop in the third quarter and posted 1-3
within 11 minutes of the restart.
Their second goal arrived after a deft flick
from half-time substitute Conor Carson into
the run of Fergus McCambridge, who buried it
past Gerald Murray.
Paddy McGill fired over two big scores either
side of one from McCambridge to draw the
Ulster side level with ten minutes left to
play.
St Thomas’ moved two in front after efforts
from Darragh Burke and James Regan, but
McManus pulled his team back on level terms
with a pair of placed balls. In a nervy
finish, Sherry popped up with the winning
score from the wing.
Scorers for St Thomas’: Darragh Burke 0-6 (0-
4f), Eanna Burke 0-3, Bernard Burke and James
Regan 0-2 each, Damien McGlynn, Conor Cooney,
Shane Cooney (0-1f), David Burke, Kenneth
Burke and David Sherry 0-1 each.
Scorers for Cushendall: Neil McManus 1-6 (1-0
pen, 0-4f, 0-2 65), Fergus McCambridge 1-1,
Paddy McGill 0-2, Eoghan Campbell and Sean
McAfee 0-1 each.
St Thomas’
1. Gerald Murray
2. Cian Mahoney
3. Cathal Burke
4. David Sherry
5. Donal Cooney
6. Shane Cooney
7. Fintan Burke
9. David Burke
8. James Regan
14. Conor Cooney
10. Darragh Burke
12. Bernard Burke
11. Eanna Burke
13. Brendan Farrell
15. Kenneth Burke
Subs
20. Conor Carson for Ryan McCambridge (ht)
21. Sean Skehill for Farrell (58)
Cushendall
1. Eoin Gillan
4. Sean Delargy
3. Martin Burke
2. David Kearney
15. Alex Delargy
5. Eoghan Campbell
6. Aaron Graffin
7. Paddy Burke
8. Fergus McCambridge
9. Neil McManus
12. Ryan McCambridge
11. Eunan McKillop
10. Donal McNaughton
13. Paddy McGill
14. Sean McAfee
Subs:
17. Damien McGlynn for Kenneth Burke (37)
19. Stephen Walsh for Sean Delargy (54)
Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)
