St Thomas edge dramatic County Senior Hurling Final Replay

St Thomas are the Brooks County Senior Hurling Champions for 2022.

Today in Pearse Stadium, they won the title for a fifth year in a row beating Loughrea in a dramatic final by 1-15 to 0-17.

Here is the commentary of that classic final with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan..

The Man of the Match award went to St Thomas Mark Caulfield and the presentation of the cup was made to the St Thomas captain Conor Cooney..

After the game, Sean, Niall and the two Cyrils spoke to members of the successful St Thomas’ team. Conor Cooney, Mark Caulfield, Gerard Kelly, Evan Duggan, John Headd, Fintan Burke, Damien McGlynn, Cathal Burke, David Burke, Kenneth Burke..

St. Thomas’: Gerald Kelly; Evan Duggan, Fintan Burke, Cian Mahony; Cathal Burke (0-1), David Burke, John Headd (0-1); Bernard Burke (0-1), Darragh Burke (0-1); Victor Manso (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-4, 0-3 frees), Mark Caulfield (1-3); Damien McGlynn, Oisín Flannery (0-1), Éanna Burke (0-2).

Subs Used: Brendan Farrell for B Burke (54 mins), Conor Headd for Manso (56).

Loughrea: Gearóid Loughnane; Paul Hoban, Kieran Hanrahan, Johnny Coen; Darren Shaughnessy (0-1), Ian Hanrahan, Brian Keary; Oisín Coyle, Tiernan Killeen (0-3), Neil Keary (0-5, 0-4 frees), Dylan Shaughnessy, Anthony Burns; Martin McManus (0-2), Joe Mooney (0-1), Jamie Ryan (0-4, 0-2 frees).

Subs used: Caimín Killeen (0-1) for B Keary (33 mins), Shane O’Brien for Dylan Shaughnessy (39 mins), Tom Hoban for Burns (58).

Referee: John McDonagh (Kinvara).