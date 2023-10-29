St Thomas are crowned County Senior Hurling Champions for the sixth year in a row – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

St Thomas are the County Senior Hurling Champions for the sixth year in a row following their 2-12 to 1-13 win over Turloughmore in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

They became the first team since Turloughmore in the 1960’s to achieve this and Conor Cooney became the first man ever to be captain of all six winning teams.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Cyril Donnellan.

Match Commentator Niall Canavan with the Full Time Match Report.

St Thomas Captain Conor Cooney was handed the Tom Callinan Cup. Here is his speech.

After the presentation, Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell were joined by members of the St Thomas team and management.

Finally, Niall Canavan was joined by Cyril Farrell and Cyril Donnellan to look back at the final and St Thomas achievement.

Scorers for St. Thomas’: Éanna Burke 2-2, Conor Cooney 0-3 (2fs), Darragh Burke 0-2, Victor Manso 0-2, Shane Cooney 0-2, Oisín Flannery 0-1.

Scorers for Turloughmore: Conor Walsh 0-7 (6fs), Sean O’Hanlon 0-3, Daithí Burke 1-0 (f), Jamie Holland 0-1, Matthew Tarpey 0-1, Cillian Whelan 0-1.

St. Thomas’: Gerald Kelly; Cian Mahony, Fintan Burke, David Sherry; John Headd, Shane Cooney, Cathal Burke; James Regan, Damien Finnerty; Evan Duggan, Conor Cooney, Darragh Burke; Victor Manso, Éanna Burke, Oisín Flannery.

Subs: Damien McGlynn for Manso (50), David Burke for Duggan (55), Bernard Burke for Darragh Burke (59), Conor Headd for Cathal Burke (60+1), Evan Brady for John Headd (60+5).

Turloughmore: Darragh Walsh; Dara Whelan, Ronan Burke, Mark Murphy; Vincent Doyle, Daithí Burke, Daniel Loftus; Sean Linnane, Tom Quirke; Sean O’Hanlon, Jamie Holland, Cillian Whelan; Conor Walsh, Brendan Phelan, Matthew Tarpey.

Subs: Sean Loftus for Phelan (46), Bríon Connolly for Tarpey (57), Conor Shaughnessy for Quirke (60+3), Michael Morris for Doyle (60+4).

Referee: Liam Gordon.