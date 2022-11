St Thomas and Loughrea have booked their places in the 2022 County Senior Hurling Final following wins over Sarsfields and Clarinbridge in the Semi-Finals played in Pearse Stadium on Sunday Afternoon.

The Final will be played on Sunday the 20th of November

Here are the commentaries of both Semi-Finals as broadcast on Galway Bay FM.

St Thomas 2-19 Sarsfields 0-15

Commentary from Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell

Loughrea 3-13 Clarinbridge 0-16

Commentary from Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell