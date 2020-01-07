St Thomas All-Ireland Senior Club Ambitions Ends At The Hands Of Borris – IIligh.

By
Sport GBFM
-

St Thomas hopes of making the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final were dashed at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday after when they were beaten by Munster champions Boris – IIligh by 1-21 to 1-14.

Here is the report of the game from Gordon Duane

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to St Thomas manager Kevin Lally

The manager of the victorious Borris – IIligh team is Johnny Kelly from Portumna. He also spoke to Sean Walsh.

Finally, Sean got the thoughts of Cyril Donnellan who was on commentary duty on Sunday afternoon.

