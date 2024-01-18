St Thomas All-Ireland Final Preview from the Village Inn, Kilcreest

St Thomas’ face O’Loughlin Gaels from Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Hurling Final in Croke Park.

As part of Galway Bay FM’s build-up to the game, Galway Bay FM Sport broadcast a special live stream preview from the Village Inn in Kilchreest where Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan were joined by St Thomas’ GAA Club stalwarts from past and present and a panel of Galway hurling legends Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and Johnny Coen.

This programme was broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie on Thursday evening and broadcast on FM on Saturday afternoon.