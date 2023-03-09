St Thomas’ Aine Keane named on Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year.

Galway’s Aine Keane has been named on the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year.

The St Thomas player was selected for her performances with UL in the Ashbourne Cup and is one of two from the college named with champions TU Dublin making up the majority with five. Beaten finalists UCC have four and beaten semi-finalists, DCU DÉ and SETU Waterford each have two players represented.

The team is

Laura Brennan – SETU Waterford, Rathnure, Wexford Kate Lynch – UL, Gailltir, Waterford Keeley Corbett Barry – SETU Waterford, De La Salle, Waterford Meabh Murphy – UCC, Ballinora, Cork Niamh Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork Claire Gannon – TUD, St. Judes, Dublin Ciara O’Connor – DCU DÉ, St. Martin’s, Wexford Emma Manogue – TUD, James Stephen’s, Kilkenny Kate Kenny – DCU DÉ, St. Rynagh’s, Offaly Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh, Tipperary Laura Hayes – UCC, St. Catherine’s, Cork Megan Dowdall – TUD, Clonkill, Westmeath Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughiel Shamrocks, Antrim Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin,said:“I would like to congratulate each of the players and their third level institutions on their achievements throughout this season’s Championship and for being named on the Camogie Team of the Year. Each year this competition excels, as do the players, evidenced by the incredible skill and determination shown throughout the Championship. We are immensely proud to have such strong representatives for the sport. Congratulations to each and every one of you.”

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager, Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year, in this our first year of partnership with the Camogie Association. It has been wonderful to come on board as sponsor of these Championships and to be able to support these players, whose performances throughout the season have been incredibly exciting to watch. We would like to extend our congratulations to all players recognised, along with their third level institutions.”

Electric Ireland’s new partnership with the Camogie Association sees them become the title sponsor of the Electric Ireland Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships and the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships, along with the Camogie Association’s Hurl With Me programme. The new partnership extends Electric Ireland’s long-standing support of youth development in GAA to Camogie for the first time.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling and Football Teams of the Year will be announced on March 15th and March 20th respectively.