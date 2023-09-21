St. Thomas 1-22 Padraig Pearses 2-10 (Under 20B1 Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

St. Thomas’ were crowned Challoner Trophies under 20B1 Hurling Champions on Wednesday (20th September) following this nine-point victory over Pádraig Pearses in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Evan Brady’s 56th minute goal settled the contest after the Gurteen/Ballymacward side got back into contention thanks to two first half goals from Cian Murphy and Darragh Roche.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with the winning St. Thomas’ manager Cathal Burke

Relive the full match commentary now with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell